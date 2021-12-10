Laval bus drivers are back on strike for two days next week.
Without an agreement at the negotiating table, the Union des chauffeurs de la Société de transport de Laval (CUPE 5959) are announcing Saturday December 18 and Sunday December 19 as strike days with no public transport offer in Ville de Laval.
“We're not happy to have come to this” said drivers union president Patrick Lafleur. “Management does not make the necessary effort to ensure quality public transport for Laval residents. With the current salary offers and in a context of hyper-inflation, our workers will only get poorer.”
The union is also denouncing the fact that the STL made the strike days public before the agreement between the parties on essential services was ratified. "This is not a desirable behavior to come to the end of a difficult negotiation,” said Lafleur. “In 2021, public transit should be an issue of capital importance for all cities the size of Laval. There is no green economic recovery if there is no public transport.”
For its part, the STL is reminding users that no public transit means no 360 shuttle bus, shuttle bus for Illumi or shuttle bus for Place Bell. The shared taxi service will be maintained throughout the day, but there will be no connections with STL bus routes, as there will be no bus service. The paratransit service is not affected by this strike and will be fully maintained.
The last strike days were November 26 and 27.
