STL: Don't forget masks

As bus ridership jumps, and new measures roll out, the Société de Transport de Laval (STL) is reminding users about public health directives, including the mandatory wearing of masks on buses.
STL bus occupancy is now at upwards of 50% of usual numbers, “which is quite a jump when you consider ridership was at 14% at the outset of the pandemic,” said STL general director Guy Picard. “Instituting good health practices and having everyone wear a mask on buses now matters more than ever.”
The mandatory mask wearing order on public transit from Quebec began this week, although a two-week grace period is being applied. To date the STL has handed out nearly 25,000 reusable masks in Laval since late May, and will continue distributing more, part of a concerted operation involving all four Montreal metropolitan area public transit authorities and made possible via financial support from the Quebec government.
The STL is working on rolling out an array of measures that will be in line with transit users’ expectations as they increasingly restart taking the bus, and has committed to:
Operating buses and bus terminals that are clean and disinfected and in particular, handrails, poles and grab handles are being cleaned every day; maintaining transit user awareness regarding safe practices they need to adopt; and providing information to facilitate decision-making so users feel they are riding safely;
The STL has already implemented numerous measures, including handing out masks, raising awareness about etiquette rules, equipping users with tools like one that estimates bus crowding, and tailoring specific measures to paratransit services.
The reminder comes days after a controversy in Montreal, where a driver for the STM publicly declared on social media that he no longer cleans his vehicle and declared the virus a hoax. That disturbed many already skittish users, but the STM declared that the irresponsible remarks of a single employee do not reflect the reality at the agency, where teams are dedicated to cleaning buses daily. In Laval, drivers are not responsible for cleaning areas accessed by the public.
STL employees are also being protected, with all office staff able to, continuing to work from home, and on-site employees required to work within two metres of each other and provided with protective equipment. Work schedules have been adapted to keep the simultaneous usage of common areas, like locker rooms, to a minimum.
With rear-door boarding and a two-metre buffer zone between riders and the driver, the STL is now gradually installing a physical barrier on its buses as added protection to shield drivers and riders. Some seats at the front will be blocked off to foster adequate distancing.
The measures will make it possible to resume front-door boarding on August 1 and at the same time, begin validating fares again. STL monthly bus passes for August go on sale as of July 20 across all points of sale.
For the full list of measures in place, visit bit.ly/STL-COVID19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.