STL boosts back to school schedule

The Société de transport de Laval (STL) is adjusting its bus schedules this week to coincide with a potential increase in ridership during the back-to-school season.
Buses will be added during morning rush hour and frequency will be increased throughout the day, with certain routes, including the 26, 42 and 65, having buses pass every 10 minutes.
The STL’s new bus occupancy tool can also help you make reliable decisions based on predicting how crowded your bus will be when you embark and throughout your commute. The tool is available on computers and smart phones, and enables you to personalize the information you receive based on your needs and comfort level in terms of bus crowding.
Also new is the 66 bus route linking Sainte-Dorothée to the Le Carrefour terminal, joining 15 other routes accessible for people with reduced mobility. Together, they account for 35 percent of Laval’s bus fleet. The routes use only wheelchair-accessible buses equipped with a sloped front ramp.
The corporation is reminding users that masks are mandatory when using public transit for riders ages 10 and up on buses and inside (as well as outside) bus terminals.
Riders must board from the front of the bus and exit via the rear door, and regular fare collection has resumed – users are required to have a valid fare on them at all times or pay for their trip in cash or via credit card (on certain bus routes).
For bus schedules visit www.stlaval.ca
To access the crowdedness forecaster visit www.stl.laval.qc.ca/passengers
You can also text your bus stop to 511785 or call 450-688-6520
