The city took another step in making its green entrance to the city a reality.
Council awarded a contract for $796,776.75 for professional services in landscape architecture and engineering for the development and rehabilitation of streets at the Pont-Viau city entrance.
The project includes an area surrounded the bridge entrance in all directions and will include the complete redevelopment of the public right-of-way of the road network, replacement of underground infrastructure, and development of green spaces on either side of the bridge and part of the Père-Dalmas and Délia-Tétreault riverbanks.
Council also approved an agreement establishing the final expropriation for the southernmost property on site on rue Nevers, the defunct furniture warehouse commonly known to commuters as the “red building.” The city took possession of the property last weekend, which was required for the larger 20-year plan to revitalize the Cartier Metro area.
“These decisions represent an important step forward for the Pont-Viau city entrance project at the heart of the Cartier revitalization process,” said Duvernay-Pont-Viau city councilor Stéphane Boyer. “The acquisition of the building on Nevers to convert this space into a park was highly anticipated by the residents of the area, and we are pleased to have finally reached an agreement.”
The city entrance park beneath and around the entrance on boulevard des Laurentides will become a location for relaxation, walking and contemplation, a grassy expanse for free recreation, and small public squares to create meeting places and observation points of the river, with street furniture and plants.
The Cartier revitalization project has been the subject of a consultation process since 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.