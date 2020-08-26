Stay cool around schools!

Parents focused only on their own kids, and commuters losing patience: be warned, Laval police are coming out in force for the rentrée, more than ever before.
The new Débarque-moi en toute sécurité! (Safe drop-off) campaign gets into gear next week, as the SPL begins outreach operations. they invite road users and parents to respect road safety rules around schools in the territory.
This school year, due to the pandemic, more vehicles are expected around schools, and to ensure student safety and decongest the immediate school environment, the SPL invites parents to determine a safe route so that their child can walk to school, where possible, or use nearby streets to park their cars, when it is not possible; encourage their child to cross at intersections where a school brigadier is located; and avoid blocking traffic and driveways with their vehicles.
"During the start of the new school year, police officers will be present around 13 schools in the Laval area to raise awareness among motorists of the right behaviours to adopt and to ensure the safety of all,” says SPL Director Pierre Brochet, adding “because of the pandemic, they will ensure that health measures in force on public roads are enforced."
Parents and their kids also need to trust school crossing guards, whose presence around schools contributes greatly to the safety of students, says Mayor Marc Demers. “Crossing guards are, in fact, important partners of the school system and the Laval Police Department. They protect children by showing them the safety rules to follow and the route to their school. They also contribute to the flow of traffic. Their role is essential.”
Laval officers are present around schools in greater intensity at four key periods during the school year for various themes which will be discussed to remind road users of the right behaviours to adopt: Back-to-school, August 31, October 9; Pedestrian month and the arrival of darkness, November 2-6; The return of the holidays, winter and its challenges, January 11 to 22; and arrival of good weather, bicycle and pedestrian safety May 3 to 14.
For more details, visit https://www.laval.ca/police/Pages/Fr/zones-scolaires.aspx
