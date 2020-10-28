The safety of blue-collar workers is everyone’s business says the city.
Laval is launching a campaign to get road users thinking about the safety of road work crews.
The initiative invites citizens to put themselves in the shoes of workers by exhibiting risky behaviours to encourage the right attitude to adopt near construction zones.
City blue collar employees are deployed at nearly 1,000 work sites each year, either on the road surfaces themselves or on the underlying infrastructure. With the road projects so numerous and dispersed throughout the territory they become a part of the landscape, and road users become so accustomed to them, says the city, that they do not always adapt their driving to the presence of workers.
Using slogans such as “Put yourself in their place. Slow Down,” the campaign targets three risky behaviours.
Speed: Many road users do not slow down when passing near workers.
Distance: Motorists often pass too close to workers, with many employees often being brushed up against by passing vehicles.
Intrusions: Some road users ignore barricades, even though the sites are strictly reserved for workers.
Whether on foot, on bicycle or by car, the city is Inviting all road users to show courtesy and respect, and to stay away, for their own safety and that of the workers.
The poster campaign will be visible in the Laval throughout the fall and resume next spring.
