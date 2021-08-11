Stadium open for action

Laval’s new Claude-Ferragne athletics stadium hosted its first provincial championships last weekend.
The national-caliber stadium It open since September includes, among others, a 400-metre soft surface track (8 lanes) which are divided into 10 straight-line corridors (100 metres), 2 long jump pits, pole vault and high jump areas, throwing zones (discus, hammer, shot put and javelin), a triple-jump corridor, a judges’ tower, 4 lighting towers as well as bleachers that can accommodate up to 600 spectators.
The stadium is helping to make Laval athletes shine said deputy mayor and mayoralty candidate Stéphane Boyer. “The city is committed to providing them with quality facilities and physical activity-friendly development. We can be very proud of these additional facilities that strengthen our offer in sports disciplines.”
Young Quebec athletes will be able to use the stadium during the next Jeux du Québec, which will be held in Laval next summer.
