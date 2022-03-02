Laval has donated $20,000 to the Red Cross to support international efforts for Ukrainian relief.
The city will closely monitor the situation and work with government stakeholders and those on the ground to establish greater community mobilization in the event of an influx of refugees on its territory. “What is happening in Ukraine saddens me deeply” said Mayor Stéphane Boyer.
“Today, we want to demonstrate our unwavering support for the Ukrainian people with this donation. We invite citizens and businesses who wish to do so to support the Ukrainian people at the Canadian Red Cross. The Ukrainian community of Laval, with approximately 2,300 members, is a wealth for our city, and we are aware of the concerns that our citizens undoubtedly have for their country of origin. It is a solidarity that we owe them.”
