Small claims help

Largely eclipsed by recent news about tightening language laws, riots in downtown Montreal and hockey playoffs, the provincial government’s announcement of help for citizens at Small Claims court is good news that many Quebecers have been waiting for.
Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette announced the enhancement of mediation services to promote amicable settlements of disputes for files opened in the Small Claims Division. Until November 30, 2022, citizens whose files will be disputed in Small Claims will be entitled to up to three free hours with a mediator, and consultations can be offered remotely to facilitate access to the service for all.
To encourage friendly settlements, parties will be systematically directed to local justice centers which will offer them a free pre-mediation service, that allows citizens to have access to information on mediation and receive help and tools to better prepare for it. People awaiting a small claims hearing will also be entitled to free mediation hours. All they need to do is contact the clerk of the courthouse where the application was filed.
In addition, a new local justice center located in Saint-Jérôme will serve Laval to respond effectively to the demand and will focus exclusively on the pre-mediation service. The local centers promote the participation of citizens through information, support and guidance services, offered in complementarity with existing resources, and have already been offering pre-mediation in family matters for couples with or without a common dependent child since February 18.
To learn more about the service visit avantlamediation.ca .
