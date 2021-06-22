Laval police are asking the public for assistance in locating 19-year-old Leslie Fosu and 21-year-old Jeremy Kahilu in connection with events that occurred earlier this month.
The events involving the two suspects took place on June 3 in the parking lot of a restaurant in Chomedey. The two individuals pulled out a handgun and fired several shots at a vehicle which has people inside. Fortunately, no one was hurt.
Arrest warrants have been issued for the two suspects on charges of possession of a prohibited weapon, discharging and pointing a firearm. In relation to these events, a 17-year-old young man was arrested and charged at the Laval courthouse, among other things, for having discharged a firearm, pointing a firearm, concealing a firearm and possession of a prohibited weapon.
He will return to court on August 5.
Three handguns were seized in connection with this event.
The SPL has noted an increase in violent events involving firearms in various sectors of the city, and in response to this upsurge created Project Paradoxe, which aims to coordinate and mobilize resources to rapidly counter this phenomenon. Laval residents can expect to see an increased police presence in various public places, such as parks and businesses.
Leslie Fosu is a 19-year-old black male, with dark hair, brown eyes, and stands 5'11'' tall and weighs 177 lbs.
Jeremy Kahilu is a 21-year-old black male, with dark hair and brown eyes, also measuring 5'11'' and weighing 155 lbs.
Anyone with information concerning these individuals, or in connection with events in recent months, can communicate with police confidentially via the Info-Line at 450 662-INFO (4636) or via 911 and citing file LVL 210603075. The population is asked not to intervene directly with these individuals who are considered armed.
