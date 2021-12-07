Shooting at library

An 18-year-old man was shot through the window of a library in Laval yesterday.
Police responded to calls of a shooting at the Philippe-Panneton library on Arthur-Sauvé in Laval-Ouest shortly after 7 p.m., to find the victim inside with gunshot wounds to the lower body.
Known to police, the man was taken to hospital where his life was not considered in danger, according to Laval Police.
No suspect has been arrested, but according to reports, a suspect opened fire outside the library, and may have shot four times before fleeing the scene.
According to some media reports, there were four other users and several library staff inside at the time of the shooting but no other injuries were reported.
