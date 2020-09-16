Seniors warn on nurse burnout

Canada’s largest seniors’ organization is demanding that the Quebec government act on nursing staff burnout.
Réseau FADOQ (Fédération de l'âge d'or du Québec) says it is concerned about the quality of care by overworked nursing staff given the rise in overtime hours over the past year.
The group cites a recently published Statistics Canada report confirming “a lamentable trend: the average overtime by nursing staff in Quebec has increased considerably, climbing from 6.2 hours to 16.9 hours a week between May 2019 and May 2020.” The COVID-19 pandemic has also sent many nurses into retirement, and 48.5% of nursing professionals have reported high levels of work stress during the same period. A Radio-Canada report this week pegged it at more than 1,700 quit in the last six months, a 30% increase over last year.
With some 535,000 members, the group says governments should stop “defaulting to overtime as a solution and change the provider-to-patient requirement to a more suitable ratio. “The Quebec government needs to stop putting its head in the sand” says Réseau FADOQ president Gisèle Tassé-Goodman. “Burnout is a direct consequence of these ratio problems. It should immediately adopt a law on provider-to-patient ratios, which will improve health care over the medium and the long term.”
FADOQ says inspiring and recruiting the next generation of workers will be key, in particular students completing secondary school. “We need to attract young people to healthcare professions. We need to promote these professions to get more students enrolling in the right programs now, so the healthcare system can reap the benefits down the road.”
This begins they say, “by reorganizing the work, ending mandatory overtime, and putting in place more humane provider-to-patient ratios so staff can spend more time actually providing care. Less assembly-line care should translate to more quality time with patients.”
