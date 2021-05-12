Laval police are seeking the public's help to identify an assault suspect who allegedly wounded a person four times her age at a Pont-Viau depanneur last summer.
Last August 3 at 3:45 p.m., the 60-year-old victim arrived at the cash to purchase items. The suspect got into line behind her and placed a quart of milk on the counter with impatience and caused a verbal altercation between the two women who exited. As they left the business the suspect followed the victim who tried to leave and pushed her violently throwing her forward on the stairs at the business entrance.
The suspect then allegedly threatened the victim to do so again and then returned inside to complete her purchase. She then left in a vehicle. The victim was wounded on her right leg and was left with several physical and psychological scars for months after the incident.
The suspect is a thin, 19-year-old, white, French-speaking woman with a Quebecois accent. She stands 5’2” and has medium length dark brown hair, wore a short white dress with large dark designs. She fled in the passenger seat of a light-coloured sedan.
Anyone with information can communicate with police confidentially via their Info-Line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or by calling 911 and citing file LVL 200803-030.
