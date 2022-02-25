Section of 335 closed until Tuesday

Due to road work carried out by the Ministère des Transports du Québec, Route 335 between Saint-Saëns east and des Laurentides in Auteuil will be closed in both directions beginning tonight, February 28 at 9 p.m., until Tuesday March 1 at 4 a.m.
The duration of the work may be modified and postponed depending on operational constraints or weather conditions, and road users are invited to follow detours according to their origin and route.
Cars heading south should take boulevard des Laurentides westbound and Saint-Saëns eastbound to return to Route 335 south. Northbound cars should take Saint-Saëns west and des Laurentides northbound to Route 335 to return to Route 335 north.
Trucks heading south should take des Laurentides west to Autoroute 440 eastbound to return to Route 335 southbound. Northbound trucks will be intercepted at the intersection of Route 335 and boulevard des Grands-Maîtres/Dagenais Est. Take des Grands-Maîtres and boulevard Robert Bourrassa, follow the 440 west service road to des Laurentides north to Route 335 to return to 335 north.
