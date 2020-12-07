Second-degree murder charge

Laval Police are asking for the public’ assistance in an investigation into the murder of a 74-year-old woman last Friday, December 4. Major Crime Squad investigators need to know the whereabouts of the suspect in the days leading up to the incident. Citizens who may have seen him are encouraged to contact police via their confidential Info-Line 450-662-INFO (4636), and citing file number LVL 201204 034.
On December 4 at 1 p.m., Laval police responded to a call about an inanimate person in a dwelling at 2525 Avenue du Havre des Isles. The victim had marks of violence and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband Nathaniel Albert, 58, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Some media reports declare that he had a history of violence against his partner, and was ordered to stay away from her. He returns to court this Thursday.
Police are also looking for the victim's vehicle, a white Dodge Caravan, with plate number H28 THP. If you locate it, please call 911, and do not approach or touch the vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.