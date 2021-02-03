Laval police are asking the public for assistance to identify suspects who allegedly tried on two attempts to set fire to a service station at 470 Chomedey blvd.
On Tuesday, January 26, at approximately 5:10 AM, two suspects were captured on surveillance camera approaching the station and throwing incendiary objects towards the gas pumps and parked vehicles. They then broke a window and threw other objects inside to set fire to the building, before fleeing on foot.
This was the second incident at this address in the last few weeks: On January 9 at 4:45 a.m. two suspects used the same methods to try and set fire to the business, but no damage was caused at that time. It is not known whether it is the same suspects.
Anyone with information about these individuals can contact Police via their confidential Info Line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or via 911 citing file LVL 210126008.
