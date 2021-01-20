Do you have curious kids at home?
If your kids are not inspired by the science they are receiving in school these days, the Armand-Frappier Museum is bringing an exciting and entertaining science series directly to your home.
Until March 27, the Museum offers a series of nine Kids in the lab workshops intended for children from 6 to 8 years old, and young people from 9 to 13 years old.
With Science is Sweet, your child will explore health sciences while having fun. Accompanied by a scientific facilitator and through laboratory demonstrations, quizzes and challenges, young people will demystify food science. They will better understand the scientific basis behind all the advice we receive on nutrition: Yes, it is important to eat vegetables or not to consume too many sweets, but why? What are the positive and negative effects of food on the human body and on health? How does digestion work?
Several Zoom sessions are offered on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Online registration is required. The cost is $50 per connection giving children residing in the same household access to nine 45-minute workshops.
While the Museum's website offers information about the series in English, The Suburban could not confirm if workshops are actually offered in English.
For information call (450) 686-5641 or email musee-afrappier@iaf.inrs.ca
