Sanofi remains a top employer

Sanofi Canada is one of Canada's Best Employers for 2022.
For the second year in a row, the Laval-based Canadian operations of the global pharmaceutical giant has been named one of Canada's Best Employers by Forbes Canada and Statista Inc.
The company, with more than 100,000 employees in 100 countries, is celebrating the award “with every employee in Canada who helps makes this a reality each day," says Stéphanie Veyrun-Manetti, Country Lead and General Manager for Specialty Care, Sanofi Canada. “This tremendous honour is a testament to our core values, our people-first approach and our commitment to inclusion and diversity, STEM equity and scientific innovation.”
The Forbes list is complied through an independent survey of more than 10,000 Canadians working for companies with more than 500 employees in Canada. Evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.
"With an enduring passion for the well-being of patients at the core of what we do, Sanofi Canada is a welcoming and rewarding place to grow your career," says Head of Human Resources Marie-Pierre Lalande. “We offer a variety of learning and development opportunities in addition to attractive benefits and rewards packages, such as paid parental leave, a wellness program, childcare and elderly parent supports and new, flexible work arrangement guidelines. Our Self-ID program also furthers our dedication to a workplace that embraces diversity and nurtures inclusivity.”
Sanofi also picked up kudos as one of Greater Toronto's Top Employers for 2022, was previously named one of Forbes Canada's Best Employers for 2021, Canada's Top 100 Employers for 2020 and a Top Employer for Greater Montreal in 2020.
