Saliva tests in schools

Saliva tests are now available at three Laval schools.
The CISSS Laval and the Center de services scolaire de Laval (CSSL) have launched a pilot project to make saliva COVID tests available in two elementary schools and one secondary school.
Saliva tests have the advantage of being less intrusive than traditional tests since they only require the taking of a saliva sample. For Laval public health director Dr. Jean-Pierre Trépanier, the arrival of saliva tests has many advantages for the Laval population who have had access to them since November, but particularly when they are distributed in schools: “Saliva tests have the advantage of being less intrusive than traditional tests. They also allow students to take the test at home and return it to a testing center without delay or making an appointment. It is therefore quick access for screening that offers the same level of quality and validity as the usual sample through the nose. In fact, the majority of screening tests in Laval are now done using this method.”
CSSL Director General Yves Michel Volcy says it’s a great opportunity to contribute to the fight against COVID-19 in schools: "At the dawn of the holiday season, we wanted to take a further step in prevention in our schools. This is why, thanks to the collaboration of the CISSS Laval, we are able to allow certain groups of students to perform these saliva tests at home. We hope that this measure will increase screening in schools and limit the spread of the virus in our establishments, but also in the community.”
The pilot project leaders say that they hope to see all Laval schools benefit from the tests in the coming weeks. It should be noted however that though saliva tests are available, some situations still require a swab test, for example, for young children or people who produce little saliva.
The main advantages of the test are that it is more comfortable than the swab; it does not require qualified personnel from the health network; instructions are quick and easy; and it is not dependent on swab supply.
With the exception of students who have received a self-collection kit to perform a saliva test at home, the CISSS de Laval asks the population to make an appointment before going to a screening clinic for COVID-19, to avoid long queues outside. To make an appointment call 1 877 644-4545.
For more information visit http://www.lavalensante.com/covid19/depistage-et-evaluation/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.