Saliva tests for all schools

All Laval schools will have saliva COVID test kits Available by April.
The pilot project making tests available in three Laval schools showed direct benefit to slow the spread in schools and the CISSS Laval says it is planning to see all Laval schools have the kits.
Since the start of the pandemic, 74.8% of area schools have been affected by outbreaks, for a total of 1,149 reported cases.
In early December, the public heath agency made kits available to Marcel Vaillancourt and St-Norbert elementary schools, and Mont-de-La Salle high school, all part of the Centre de services scolaire de Laval (CSSL), to help fight the spread of COVID-19 in schools. More than 70% of the kits distributed in the two primary classes in the first week of January were returned to a screening center, which allowed the Public Health Department to have a better picture of the spread of the virus and to counter its transmission.
The kits are sent to school administrators who distribute them to students in a classroom bubble affected by a case of COVID. This deployment allows students to take the test at home and return it to a testing center without delay or scheduling an appointment. For Secondary cycle 2 students, 14 years of age and over who can consent to health care, tests will be offered directly at school, before leaving home, as soon as a case of COVID is confirmed in in the class.
Laval public health director Dr. Jean-Pierre Trépanier said saliva tests have many advantages for the Laval population who have had access to them since November, but particularly when distributed in schools: “Saliva tests have the advantage of being less intrusive than traditional tests. They also allow students to take the test at home and return it to a testing center without delay or making an appointment. It is therefore quick access for screening that offers the same level of quality and validity as the usual sample through the nose.” Saliva tests also do not require qualified health network personnel and are not dependent on swab supply.
The rollout includes all schools from the CSSL, the Sir Wilfrid Laurier school board, and all private schools. Eight new schools will be included in the project this month represent approximately 5000 students who have added. An additional 15,000 students will be added next month, followed by widespread distribution in March and April.
Last month CSSL Director-General Yves Michel Volcy said it’s a “further step in prevention in our schools. This is why, thanks to the collaboration of the CISSS Laval, we are able to allow certain groups of students to perform these tests at home. We hope that this measure will increase screening in schools and limit the spread of the virus in our establishments, but also in the community.”
The test is exactly the same as that which would have been offered in a screening center and which offers the same level of quality and validity as the usual sample through the nose. The vast majority of screening tests in Laval are now done through saliva, which is as reliable as the nasal swab for all indications, except the rare occasions when symptoms began more than 7 days ago.
It should be noted that some situations still require a swab test, for example, for young children or people who produce little saliva.
With the exception of students who have received a self-collection kit to perform a test at home, the CISSS de Laval asks the population to make an appointment before going to a screening clinic for COVID-19 to avoid long queues outside. To make an appointment call 1 877 644-4545.
For more information visit http://www.lavalensante.com/covid19/depistage-et-evaluation/
