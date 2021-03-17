Laval’s Sainte-Dorothée pumping station is now operating at maximum capacity, thanks to the putting into service of a new discharge line that finalizes the construction of this essential environmental infrastructure.
The Ste-Dorothée pumping station receives wastewater from the area west of Highway 13, south of Avenue des Bois. The $20 million plant, whose cost was divided equally among the three levels of government, ensures optimal management of wastewater and better response to significant increases in flow during episodes of rain or thaw.
“We work tirelessly to improve the quality of the water in our rivers,” said Virginie Dufour, member of the executive committee responsible for environmental files. “In fact, our short-term goal is to open a beach. This pumping station is therefore one more step towards achieving our objective of promoting the health of our rivers and making them suitable for swimming.”
The Sainte-Dorothée station serves nearly 32,000 Laval residents and is a key step in the delivery of wastewater to the La Pinière treatment plant, which serves nearly half of Laval’s population by removing 20 tonnes of polluting material wastewater daily.
The construction project consisted of the station, the underground reservoir and the new discharge line. The new concrete reservoir’s function is to store excess wastewater which is mainly observed during heavy rains or snowmelt, and considerably reduces overflows of untreated wastewater and provides better protection near the Papineau-Lavoie watercourse and Rivière des Prairies. As for the new discharge line, it allows part of the wastewater to be directed to a second networked outlet in order to evacuate a greater flow to the La Pinière station.
A total of 5.2 million cubic metres of wastewater passes through this station annually.
