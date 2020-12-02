Saint-Noel Chabanel demolished, new service centre coming

Citizens of Saint-François and Duvernay-Est will have noticed that the old Saint-Noël-Chabanel community center was demolished last month, as the building, closed for a decade, was dilapidated and unsafe.
The city is analyzing the vocation of the vacant site as preliminary work begins for the construction of the Eastern Proximity Service Center (CSPE) in the same area. "This is good news as we can now look into the future of this site, which will be covered with grass next spring pending a decision on its use. “Various scenarios that cannot be revealed at the moment are being studied” says Saint-François councillor Éric Morasse.
The November 10 virtual information and discussion evening presented sketches for the future CSPE. The 4,400 square metre building will house community spaces, a projection room, the neighborhood police station and the Marius-Barbeau library - which is included in the 2020-2036 Laval libraries master plan.
The complete presentation of the concept of the future CSPE as well as the recording of the information evening have been posted at https://www.repensonslaval.ca/cspe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.