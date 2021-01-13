Laval city workers are rolling up their sleeves to help residents roll up theirs.
In the coming weeks, employees of the city will work for the CISSS Laval to help roll out the vaccination campaign which began in December. The number of employees on loan and their assignments will vary according to the needs of the CISSS, and at present are expected to be assigned to telephone stations to schedule vaccination appointments.
The city is using those employees whose work hours have been reduced during the pandemic. The city is also committed to providing municipal facilities, which could become extraordinary care sites.
"The fight against COVID-19 is everyone's business” executive committee vice-chair Stéphane Boyer. "Even if this is not within our jurisdiction, we want to do everything we can to ensure that as many citizens as possible is immunized.”
