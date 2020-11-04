Road network relief en route

Laval and 18 north shore municipalities are applauding the news of a $1.5 billion investment in Highway 15.
The long-awaited announcement by Quebec Transport Minister François Bonnardel will bring relief to the entire road network north of Montreal, with the establishment of several dedicated lanes for buses, taxis and carpool users, measures near the top of the list when the 19 mayors gathered in Laval in 2018 for a Mobility Forum. The minister reiterated that several new lanes, including one between Highways 640 and 50 will not come at the expense of existing lanes. Local traffic and productivity costs were predicted to reach $1.5 billion in 2021 and 50 million hours lost annually in transportation.
“This is a great day for the citizens of Laval and the Lower Laurentians,” said Laval Mayor Marc Demers. "By significantly improving the fluidity on our roads, we are allowing our families to spend more quality time together.” Deux-Montagnes Mayor Denis Martin lauded what he called “both a social and economic investment. In addition to stress and discomfort, traffic congestion has an astronomical cost to our communities.” Also on the menu is the new elevated ramp from 440 west to Highway 15 north, and the total reconstruction of the 1000-metre Gidéon-Ouimet bridge spanning the Milles-Îles river between Sainte-Rose and Boisbriand.
