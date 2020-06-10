Resumption of team sports, sort of

The city and local sports associations are at work to prepare a return of organized sports on its territory. Beginning next week, residents will be able to return to the baseball, soccer, bocce and other outdoor activities in the form of training sessions (no games or competitions for team sports) and contactless activities for the time being. Supervised activities including outdoor yoga classes and guided outdoor activities will also be permitted. “The city is actively working with managers and volunteers from the various sports associations to ensure a safe resumption of these activities as soon as possible” said Mayor Marc Demers in a statement, asking residents “to be patient, because we have to take the time to get it right.”
There will be three principles to follow at all times: Citizens will be required to stay at home if they have COVID-19 symptoms; hand disinfection with a hydro-alcoholic solution for at least 20 seconds will be mandatory at field entrances; and participants must maintain a distance of 2 meters at all times. Health measures specific to each sport will be communicated to participants, coaches and parents by individual associations, and park monitors will be vigilant, and the grounds organized, to respect social distance. Other guidelines issued by sports federations and signage reminding users of the rules will be found at the entrance to outdoor sports arenas.
Citizens should bring their water bottles during their training session, as water fountains adjacent to the outdoor sports fields are closed for now. A gradual opening of the fountains is planned in the coming weeks, in accordance with Santé publique guidelines. However, it will be possible to use bathrooms, which are currently being gradually reopened, while an attendant is on duty for monitoring and maintenance.
The Centre de la Nature is also coming back to life, with the reopening of its playgrounds for young and old. Parking lots are open to Lavallois with proof of residence. Toilets are accessible to park visitors and beginning this Sunday, picnics will be allowed again in the areas reserved for them. All activities are framed by preventive measures and social distancing.
Visit www.laval.ca regularly, under “Sports and Leisure” to see latest developments.
