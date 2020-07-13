Report: deficiencies in contract management, water and building maintenance

In her fourth annual report, Laval Auditor General Véronique Boily found the city deficient in strategic planning of real estate transactions, operational planning on water management, STL contracting, preventive maintenance on its real estate, and insufficient data on information security.
With more than 800 storm-water management structures, mainly retention ponds, Laval has no defined roles for municipal departments to effectively carry out responsibilities for watercourse management and structure maintenance, noted the report, adding “the city takes action on waterways primarily in response to requests or because of legal or regulatory requirements.” The city has not implemented an inspection and preventive maintenance program for the majority of public storm-water management structures, nor has it even maintained an inspection logbook, despite multiple commitments to do so since 2012.
Looking at a slew of varied real estate transactions, Boily found the city too often acted too late without real planning, sometimes making it vulnerable in negotiations, and thus not managing the relative risks closely enough.
Boily said improvements are needed on documentation and quality control of market value assessments, consignment of significant items during negotiations, and reliability and use of due diligence audits. “Our findings are important,” said Boily. “They highlight the need to improve frameworks and practices to ensure the quality of analyses and appraisals. They also aim to ensure the soundness of the transactions carried out and the objectivity of the decision-making process so that consent given by competent authorities are fully informed.”
Boily noted some “good” elements of contract management at the Société de transport de Laval (STL), but says existing measures do not provide for formal approvals at all important stages of the process, which does not promote accountability or competition, and exposes the STL to non-compliance and risks of irregularities. For example, STM policies and the reference guide are out of date, presenting non-harmonized information, and there is no security clearance or structured training process for personnel involved in contract management.
The report also found the city’s preventive maintenance programs and work schedules incomplete for its real estate assets, which include elevators, heating and ventilation systems, and other types of equipment in 372 buildings. “As a result, the city cannot effectively plan and monitor maintenance work on the components.” Recommendations to redress the issue were already made in the 2009 Auditor General’s report.
The AG notes that the city should implement action plans to address AG recommendations within four years. The implementation rate was 73% in 2019, compared to 91% in 2018 and 86% in 2017.
Read the 2019 annual report and recommendations (French only): www.laval.ca/Pages/En/About/general-auditor.aspx
