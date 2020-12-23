Renaissance: Hold those donations

It’s good to give, but its better to hold off for two weeks, Renaissance is telling its donors.
From December 25 to January 10, the 52 Renaissance donation centers will be closed and unable to accept donations from the community, part of the 18-day lockdown of non-essential businesses announced earlier this week.
With thrift stores and donation points from Blainville to Brossard, and from Pointe-aux-Trembles to Île Perrot, Renaissance is asking its donors to save their donations for the reopening, scheduled for January 11. “Donations left in front of our doors are exposed to the weather or soiled and are no longer reusable. Unfortunately, we have to throw them away,” says executive director Éric St-Arnaud. “It’s important to keep clothes, toys and household items at home until the reopening.”
During the temporary closure, Renaissance’s social mission continues as it is an essential service, and an increased demand for its employment assistance and socio-professional integration services are expected due to the announced economic slowdown. Donations will be essential for recovery, so be patient says the 24-year-old non-profit organization.
At Renaissance, goods are re-used, people are reintegrated into the workforce and donations are re-invested in the community – a triple bottom line that gives meaning to its work and makes it a model of sustainable development, giving hope and dignity to thousands of people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.