Relaunching culture

The city has released its second Relance de Laval progress report, the latest installment dealing with culture and offering 13 recommendations to get Laval’s burgeoning cultural sector back on track.
Stéphane Boyer, deputy mayor, vice-president of the executive committee, responsible for public finances and economic development, as well as Aline Dib, municipal councillor of Saint-Martin and
We are now halfway through the work on the Relance de Laval site. I can confirm that we have already collected a ton of concrete ideas, some of which can be implemented very quickly! With the contribution of all the organizations consulted, our plan is more and more defined ", assures the deputy mayor, Stéphane Boyer.
“The effects of the pandemic were very difficult for our artists,” says Saint-Martin councillor Aline Dib, “but fortunately, the cultural community is definitely ready to shine again.”
One of the big demands on the ground is for a paradigm shift: taking culture to citizens rather than citizens to culture. While theatres, museums and other venues will always remain the cornerstones for sharing the arts, “it is very realistic for the city to become more involved in the dissemination of Laval culture to create a vibrant, colorful municipality that reflects its population” reads a city statement.
For example, rethinking the public transit experience in order to offer a unique experience to its users, including interaction with Laval's cultural community, and using public buildings as permanent spaces of influence for Laval creativity. The city should also become a magnet for large-scale filming infrastructure and promote cooperation between Laval cultural organizations and neighboring municipalities.
The organizations consulted praised the city's financial support for their operations, including the program for the professional cultural community of Laval for 2020-2021, which was particularly well received. Coming out of the crisis the organizations say that the support of the municipality should be renewed and even improved, including the indexation of the sums paid to organizations for their operation in order to better reflect cost-of-living increases.
Relance Laval is a consultation on the economy, culture, environmental heritage and social solidarity during and following the pandemic. A first report on the subject of economic recovery was already published last March.
To view the culture report visit https://www.laval.ca/Documents/Pages/Fr/Nouvelles/rapport-etape-culture-laval.pdf
