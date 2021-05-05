Regulatory info just a few clicks away

Do you know how high your roof is allowed to be? Where you can park your car? What you can do with that piece of your property?
If you’re like most people the answer is usually well no, sort of, I don’t know.
The city’s new online self service portal is meant to address that and answer those questions
Laval just launched its first version of Info-règlements, which allows residents to simply and quickly consult the city’s planning regulations. Accessible on PC, laptop, cell phones and tablets, the innovative portal makes it easier for citizens and professionals to access regulations and quickly identify a location or property using an interactive map to obtain key regulatory information.
“Finding and deciphering planning regulations can become a real headache when you want to refer to them” says deputy mayor and mayoralty candidate Stéphane Boyer. “I am sure that is the case for many citizens (and) I am convinced that this tool will encourage citizens, as well as external professionals, to develop, enrich and beautify our city.”
With a few simple clicks, Info-règlements allows you to view key regulatory information (in French only) for a specific address, depending on whether you are a resident, a professional or a merchant
via an interactive map. Whether for development, construction or renovation projects, the portal will allow for an easier, transparent, popularized and imaged IT consultation, and will ultimately allow several types of research such as the search for areas authorizing a particular use (e.g. areas where a restaurant is allowed, etc.).
The tool will also allow users to become more familiar with the content of the city’s planning by-law which is up for public consultation in coming weeks. The full version of the portal will be launched when the Planning Code comes into force in the months following the adoption by the city council in 2022.
Check out Info-règlements at: http://www.repensonslaval.ca/revision-urbanisme
