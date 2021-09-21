Red sweep of Laval

Alfred Pellan
No surprises on Île Jesus Monday night with a red sweep with all but a single poll counted in each riding.
as Liberal incumbent Angelo Iacono was re-elected with 22,988, or 47.3% of the votes. Isabel Dion picked up 12,478 ballots for the Bloc Québécois, while Conservative Angiolino D'Anello was the choice for 6,696 electors. NDP candidate Cindy Mercer received 3,790 votes, Free Party Dwayne Cappelletti got 1,446, and the Greens’ Pierre-Alexandre Corneillet picked up 910 votes.
Laval-Les Iles
In Laval-Les Iles, Liberal incumbent Fayçal El-Khoury was re-elected with 23,335 ballots, or 48.3% of the vote, while the Bloc’s Guillaume Jolivet 9,283 votes.
Spyridonas Pettas picked up 8,668 votes for the Conservatives, while the NDP’s
Rowan Woodmass got 3,755 votes. People's Party candidate Matthieu Couture received 2,487 votes, while the Greens’ Ahmed Taleb picked up 782 votes.
Vimy
In Vimy, incumbent Annie Koutrakis picked up 23,833 votes for the Liberals, more than double her nearest rival, Bloc Québécois candidate Rachid Bandou’s 11,051 ballots. Rima El-Helou received 6,485 votes for the Conservatives, and 4,526 electors votes for NDP candidate Vassif Aliev. Alejandro Morales-Loaiza pciked up 2,123 votes for the People's Party.
Marc Aurèle-Fortin
Liberal Yves Robillard kept his seat with 22,233 votes, a comfortable lead over his Bloc opponent Manon Lacharité’s 15,566 votes. Conservative Sarah Petrari picked up 5,943 votes, while Ali Faour received 4,359 ballots for the NDP. PPC candidate Louis Léger got 1,488 votes while Micheline Flibotte got 978 votes for the Free Party.
