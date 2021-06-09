Raids yield weapons, narcotics and Viagra

Laval Police made a large seizure of weapons and narcotics last week as part of an operation in connection with drug trafficking dubbed Project Duel.
The operation was launched following information from Longueuil Police regarding an individual making deliveries of large quantities of narcotics on Laval territory. During the raids last Wednesday, five residences were searched by Laval cops in collaboration with Montreal police. One person was arrested and questioned by investigators then released with a notice to appear.
Seized during the raids were five firearms including a 12 caliber rifle, three pistols and a revolver,
two sets of brass knuckles, ammunition and an electric pulse weapon, along with two bullet-proof vests.
Also seized were 3200 contraband cigarettes, $24,000 in Canadian cash, $59,000 worth of narcotics including 513 grams of cocaine, 39 grams of wax, 397 methamphetamine tablets, amphetamine powder, 475 Viagra tablets and 35 grams of an unidentified white powder.
The operation required the mobilization officers and investigators from 3 police sources including special intervention and canine squads. Anyone with information about this file or in connection with any drug trafficking in Laval can communicate confidentially with police via their info line at 450-662-INFO, or by calling 911 and citing file LVL 201125 023.
