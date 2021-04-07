Raid seizes 51 kg of cocaine

Laval police made a major seizure as part of the third phase of its Operation Doute last month.
The operation that began in September 2020 concerns individuals involved in delivering significant quantities of drugs on behalf of various criminal organizations. At the time of the most recent raid, Carlo Paris, 38, was arrested, this in addition to three individuals arrested during the first and second phases, Alain Arsenault, 43, and Robert Lamontagne, 45. Jeremy Autmizguine, 29, also appeared in court on February 24 in relation to the police operation.
All are accused of various charges, including possession and trafficking of narcotics, cannabis production and weapons possession.
The third phase raid netted two cellphones, one vehicle, more than $6000 in cash and 51 kilograms of cocaine with a street value of more than $2.5 million.
The investigation was part of the Access Cannabis program, a 2018 action plan put in place by the Quebec government to intensify the crackdown on illegal cannabis supplies, to decrease its presence on the Quebec market, particularly among young people.
Police are asking anybody with information about this file or any other file related to the traffic of narcotics, to communicate via their confidential Info-line at 450-662-INFO, or by calling 911 and citing file LVL 210201 036.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.