Quebec's new seniors centre on Laval shoreline park

Laval is getting one of the first new government-built seniors’ residences promised by the CAQ during the election campaign
Seniors Minister Marguerite Blais announced last month that the new 96-room maison des aînés will be located at the corner of boulevard des Prairies and 58th Avenue, on land recently acquired from the Institut national de la recherche scientifique, following the move of the Armand-Frappier Museum and Biosciences Interpretation Center to the Cosmodome campus.
The site will provide residents with a living environment on a human scale, made up of eight air-conditioned units, each comprising 12 individual rooms with toilet and shower adapted for each resident.
The $52 million investment by Quebec City is a new type of accommodation: more reminiscent of a home and will promote human contact as well as a more active lifestyle, among other things thanks to access to furnished outdoor spaces and indoor facilities better suited to the needs of residents and their families.
The CISSS Laval and the city purchased the 27,715-sq.-metre site along the Rivière des Prairies west of Highway 15 for a new urban park and the adjacent seniors’ facility.
“This new quality standard will improve the daily life of residents, relatives and staff,” said Blais, adding that the homes will be designed to facilitate the application of infection prevention and control measures in the event of an outbreak, a transformation that will also be beneficial for, and contribute to, the attractiveness and retention of staff.
The seniors' center is part of a major transformation process for residential and long-term care environments, the government building more than 3,400 places under development and reconstruction into seniors' homes and alternatives thanks to investments of $ 2.1 billion.
Some 2,600 spaces will be delivered by the end of summer 2022.
To speed up construction, the government is using $309 million from the 2020-2030 Québec Infrastructure Plan this year. In addition, 2,500 places in residential and long-term care centers will be subject to renovation or reconstruction over the next few years, planned for each region of Quebec by combining the most recent data from waiting lists with projections of the number of additional places that will be required in the coming years due to the aging of the population.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.