Quebec City is handing out $4 million in grants for daycare center infrastructure and outdoor play areas and about $295,000 of that will go to 8 CPEs in Laval.
The financial support allows childcare centers to carry out infrastructure work of up to $ 50,000, and allows CPEs to carry out urgent or necessary renovation projects or projects aimed at improving the quality, increasing the lifespan or increasing the service potential of their infrastructure.
For example, work may include roof repair, door and window replacement, or repairing an access ramp. It also relates to the development or redevelopment of outdoor play areas and will fund projects that allow children to enjoy renovated play areas for physical activity, socialization and learning. The list of projects selected in the Laval region:
Investment for infrastructure
CPE Rosamie $21,583
Investment for playgrounds
CPE Rosamie (Laval-Ouest) $49,999
CPE du Boisé Vimont $19,440
CPE Pirouette de Fabreville $40,933
CPE la Giboulée (Ste-Dorothée) $49,999
CPE Trésors de Démosthène (Chomedey) $35,662
CPE la Montgolfière Inc. (Sainte-Rose) $39,436
CPE Des Câlins (Saint Vincent de Paul) $37,406
