Ottawa and Quebec City threw a rescue line to Laval's foundering pool project this week, announcing significant financial support for the ambitious but stillborn central aquatic complex, currently on ice due to soaring costs.
A $20 million grant is split evenly by the two government’s respective recreational infrastructure assistance programs, Quebec Premier François Legault and federal Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna making the announcement at the site near the Cosmodôme off Highway 15 on Friday.
The cash will go towards the grand complex that will include three swimming pools, multi-purpose rooms and a capacity of 825 swimmers and up to 1200 spectators. Laval earmarked $43 million in its 2020-2022 capital works program and $22 million more for later, the $65 million-plus price-tag ballooning from the original $36 million budget of the Vaillancourt administration more than a decade ago. Nearly $10 million has been invested to date in designs, plans and specifications, as well as construction and insulating of foundations, the only actual work done on the project originally slated for completion last year.
Demers said it was “desired by all citizens,” and on social media this week called the project an exceptional infrastructure “very close to home.”
Official Opposition leader Michel Trottier scoffed at both characterizations. Long calling for more neighbourhood pools, Trottier, who was denied access to the large outdoor press event site due to what the city called Covid measures, says “We are always happy to know that the government is ready to invest in projects expected by Laval’s population and that meet their needs. Unfortunately, this is not the case here. The aquatic complex is a bottomless pit that has been stagnating for 5 years; the government's cheque that will change anything.”
The announcement in Quebec’s third largest city is just one of a slew of sizeable and timely grants announced in large and small municipalities with great pomp around Greater Montreal over recent weeks, welcomed by administrations officially in pre-election mode and with the increasing possibility of an early federal election.
Trottier said it was “very disappointing” that the only project receiving provincial and federal program assistance is the aquatic complex, whose construction costs “have completely exploded over the years.” He cited a 2008 report showing Laval lagging significantly behind in terms of indoor pools per 100,000 inhabitants and with no pools built since, “the shortage is even more acute today… A mega-aquatic complex in the middle of downtown is not going to change that. What we need are 3-4 indoor pools, better distributed over the territory. This is what will meet the needs of Laval residents and prevent families from having to travel halfway across the island on a Sunday morning to go swimming.”
By putting all its eggs in one basket, he says, the administration deprives residents of neighbourhood infrastructure. “Do I need to remind you that the Bergerac sector in Fabreville still does not have a park or a sports complex worthy of the name?” If the administration had done its homework, says Trottier, “we would have asked for this amount and obtained it more than five years ago,” instead of now, “when the ship is sinking.”
There’s still no clear final timeline or price tag for the project, but Demers pledged that the city would spruce up existing pools in the meantime.
