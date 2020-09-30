The Quebec government is spending more than $152 million for the construction, expansion and renovation of schools in the Laval region.
Investments of $63.3 million will be carried out in seven school expansion and construction projects, while some $89.2 million is allocated for the renovation of many schools in the region.
The Laval investments will ultimately allow the addition of 35 classes.
Big news is the replacement of the obsolete CSSL Coursol school, whose demolition and reconstruction will make it possible to develop an adapted and modern school in Laval-des-Rapides.
Work will be carried out in accordance with a new vision for school construction, expansion and renovation, a new generation of schools adapted to today’s teaching methods. Common spaces will promote socialization and senses of belonging, and new schools will feature an architectural identity highlighting accents of blue and materials from Quebec, mainly wood and aluminum.
“Laval deserves beautiful, modern, stimulating and safe schools” says Minister responsible for Laval region Benoit Charette, who made the announcement last week. Sainte Rose MNA Christopher Skeete agreed, and said it’s about time. “Our Laval schools have long been neglected by many previous governments… Education is at the heart of our priorities and the big catch-up continues. Thousands of young Laval residents will have the chance to flourish and learn in stimulating environments conducive to development and success.”
The news follows announcements of $3.7 billion invested in schools this year as part of the Quebec Infrastructure Plan, and the 1.8 billion Adding space measure targets school construction, expansion and transformation projects as well as the acquisition of buildings by service centers. In total, these investments could add up to 31,000 places for preschool, elementary and secondary school students across Quebec.
Accelerating the deployment of new schools is also part of the government’s economic recovery plan says Education Minister Jean-François Roberge, but more importantly, “ensuring that students and school staff can benefit from modern and stimulating learning as quickly as possible. In the first two years of our mandate, we will have invested almost three and a half times more to build, expand, rebuild and renovate our schools than in the first two years of the previous Liberal government. I think our actions speak for themselves.”
