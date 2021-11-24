Quebec is investing $2 million to alleviate a serious space deficit at Laval’s only Cégep.
Cégep Montmorency currently has a deficit of 11,010 m2, with a projected long-term shortfall of up to 23,557 m2, as a significant increase in college clientele is expected by 2028-2029 across Quebec.
“For CEGEPs in the Montreal region, the situation is concerning and it is our duty to act now, to allow future students to have access to higher education institutions to pursue their qualification as they wish” said Minister of Higher Education Danielle McCann. “Investments in infrastructure projects like this are an important part of the solution."
The investment in a new pavilion is part of the 2021-2031 Québec Infrastructure Plan, and timely for the school, which for several years has offered courses off-campus to provide quality education. “With a reception capacity set at 9,285 students by 2029, the construction of a new pavilion is excellent news for the entire Montmorency community” said director general Olivier Simard. “This addition of space will allow us to better achieve our mission and provide an inspiring work and study environment for students and members of our staff."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.