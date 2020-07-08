Quebec announces help for museums

Quebec’s culture minister came to town today bearing gifts for the province’s 16 scientific and technological museum institutions.
Nathalie Roy dropped by Parc de la Rivière-des-Mille-Îles to announce $3.7 million in financial support for Quebec museum institutions with a scientific and technological vocation (IMVST), which includes four local institutions.
Roy insisted that financial assistance be quickly channeled to the 16 IMVSTs across Quebec, including an envelope of $950,000 for Laval’s Cosmodome ($200,000), the Armand-Frappier Museum ($250,000); Parc de la Rivière-des-Mille-Îles ($400,000); and the Centre d’interprétation de l’eau ($100,000).
“Our government recognizes the essential contribution of scientific museology in its roles of popularization, education, research, development and conservation,” said Roy, adding that the institutions in question needed immediate support as they have been weakened by the health crisis. “Their mission is in keeping with our objective of promoting and making accessible this Quebec culture of which we are proud, and we will be happy to support them over the next five years. “
For the next four years, a total of $20 million will be allocated to scientific museums across Quebec, and they will also be able to benefit from a one-time additional envelope of $5 million which will be used to improve operating assistance in the museum sector.
For his part, a clearly pleased Sainte-Rose MNA Christopher Skeete welcomed the news. “With this support, institutions in our region, such as the Rivière-des-Mille-Îles Park and the Water Interpretation Center, both located in the riding of Sainte-Rose, will be able to continue their activities and their mission, to the delight of Quebecers.”
Skeete won praise from Sainte-Rose city councillor Virginie Dufour, who later praised the MNA, calling this announcement “the fruit of the hard work by our MNA. Since his election, he got to work to find a financing solution for these museums that fall between two ministries. He believed in their mission and I thank him for supporting them.”
The museums with a scientific and technological vocation are being encouraged to participate, when they are ready, in the free first Sunday of the month measure.
