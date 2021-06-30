Public consult begins on Carré park project

The city of Laval and the Sensible City Lab from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) are inviting residents to a public consultation on Laval’s future park at the center of Carré Laval a 4 million-sq.-ft. district in the downtown Laval sector.
Six innovative concepts resulting from a unique research project – costing the city US$150,000 – were developed by MIT graduate students and presented by the American science and technology giant to the city.
The Carré vision is ambitious: a car-free, human-scale living, playing, studying and working environment that the city markets with a slick video of happy people gardening, dancing, working and studying, with stands of solar panels, a lake, abundant greenery and lots of white buildings.
The project includes development of an urban park “facilitating relations between new technologies, human behavior and urban development” says a city statement. The partnership with the MIT lab will last for three years and will generate innovative ideas and citizen discussions “in order to create a living space on a human scale, innovative, distinctive and inclusive.”
Citizens can visit repensonslaval.ca to express themselves online, and depending on their level of interest, can answer a simple questionnaire on the six concepts proposed or add to the ideas presented in a more elaborate consultation. Also, thanks to a collaboration agreement with Laval Innov, citizens have the choice to participate in lively discussions in an online platform.
The nearly 92-acre snow dump and former quarry behind the Laval courthouse bounded by Highway 15, Souvenir, Daniel-Johnson and Saint-Martin Ouest will boast “a magnificent body of water” and a cliff as star features, with particular emphasis on carbon neutrality as the sector will be off-limits to cars and active mobility will be promoted.
