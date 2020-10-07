Fancy a safe, scenic bike ride from Laval to Mont Laurier?
Not impossible if you have the juice for it, and maybe even closer to reality if the city can get the iconic P’Tit Train du Nord extended from Blainville to Île Jésus.
Laval’s engineering department will have seats on the committee looking at the project, which includes regional authorities of Thérèse-De Blainville and La Rivière-du-Nord, the Montreal Metropolitan Community, Quebec’s municipal affairs ministry, Le P’tit Train du Nord linear park and Vélo Québec.
The P’tit Train du Nord is a multi-use pathway and bike trail extending 234 kms from Bois-des-Filion to Mont Laurier, and the city’s master cycling plan calls for such an inter-regional project to eliminate a major barrier for active travel, both for the utilitarian and recreational tourism components, between the North Shore and Laval.
Some 150 kms of the path is paved, and large stretches are destinations for cross-country skiers, snowmobilers and walkers. The path runs through 26 municipalities and by 6 rivers and 7 lakes. Serviced by maintenance centres, public restrooms, and picnic tables, the P’tit Train is gateway to numerous local attractions, from microbreweries to public markets, beaches and ice stream stands.
“The ultimate goal is to set up a world-class, direct, comfortable, inter-regional cycling-based project with access to points of interest” says a city statement, while enhancing the attractiveness of the route, as well as its comfort and safety with a path on its own site, compared to two-way paths that do not meet Transports Quebec standards while providing access to three train stations.
(0) comments
