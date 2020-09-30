Laval Mayor Marc Demers lauded the Quebec government announcement of $2.3 billion in aid to help municipalities to overcome the great challenges imposed on them by the pandemic and to prepare for the second wave.
The financial assistance will help the city absorb expenses incurred by postponing the payment of taxes and developing assistance programs to support businesses that were grappling with labor and supply problems.
Demers called the $1.2 billion envelope for Quebec public transit corporations a “breath of fresh air” for the Société de transport de Laval (STL), which needs support to compensate for the loss of ridership and continue to maintain the level of traffic.
Quebec Transport minister François Bonnardel said Quebec was the first government in Canada to announce aid last June with a sum of $ 400 million. “Today, we are adding to this assistance in order to support public transport players to maintain the level of service expected by the population.” An $800 million installment will be made this fall with the balance paid out early next year. Demers says whatever its share will be, will help the STL avoid important budgetary choices that cold affect public transit being attractive, accessible and practical for users. “The collective ordeal that we are facing must not distract us from the vision of a greener society,” said Demers.
The cash will be funded equally by the government of Quebec and the federal government, and
Union of Quebec Municipalities (UMQ) president Suzanne Roy praised Quebec’s Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Andrée Laforest. “Her strong leadership on this issue enabled us to arrive at this announcement within a short timeframe rarely observed in our tripartite relations.”
Quebec municipalities will each get a slice of an $800 million pie to cover the additional costs and loss of revenue caused by COVID-19, and a $300 million reserve is set aside to meet possible needs following the second wave. Decisions on the allocation of this sum will be taken this winter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.