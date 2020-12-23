More good news from city hall. Laval is renewing two property tax credit programs to support the construction, revitalization, modernization and expansion of buildings, with one of them enhanced to include the city’s science and high-tech park.
The programs have been in effect for two years and are renewed for another five years, offering credits to owners wishing to undertake major construction or improvements to their non-residential properties, to help lighten the tax load of more valuable properties.
The Expansion program promotes the retention of manufacturing companies throughout the island, facilitating the completion of new real estate projects and contributing to the development, expansion and competitiveness of businesses. The owner of an eligible building receives a tax credit for 60 months, reducing the tax burden of the first years following completion.
The Revitalization program targets modernization of businesses and the revitalization of the Centre and East industrial parks in Saint-Vincent-de-Paul and the Cité de la Biotech. Construction, demolition, reconstruction, renovation or expansion work resulting in an increase of at least 30% in the property value of the building within the territory of application is admissible. The credit for a period of 48 months.
For both programs, the credits are a percentage of the increase in the general property value established after the completion of eligible work.
In a statement, executive committee vice-chair Stéphane Boyer said the renewal “is a very concrete way to support the growth of our businesses and create new jobs for Lavallois,” adding that supporting the development of the Cité de la Biotech “helps to attract companies in life sciences and high technology. These are very promising sectors in the emerging new economy.”
This financial incentive helps to boost business productivity in a context of transition to a future economy.
For more information about the city’s tax credit programs for business, visit https://lavaleconomique.com/fr/credit-de-taxes
