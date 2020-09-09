Proof (negative?)

“Insidious” is how Sainte-Rose city councillor Virginie Dufour described a question directed to her at council this month.
Former Laval-des-rapides councillor Pierre Anthian and council regular asked Dufour to provide proof of a medical test that she took last month, after she made mention of a test she needed to have and showed signs of illness during the August council meeting.
“A question raised this evening at city council raised my health at the last council, where I had to leave urgently in the face of a fever increase, before the important debate on the acquisition of Île Gagnon,” wrote Dufour on her Facebook page this week, posting her negative Covid test results online.
“The medical record of any person — whether a public figure or not — is strictly confidential,” she said, “but because I did not want a refusal on my part to continue to fuel the conspiracy theories, and because I have absolutely nothing to hide, I have posted a copy of the results.”
Anthian defended his question, saying many citizens of Sainte-Rose, where fierce opposition to a large development project put the brakes on what the city previously entertained, “doubted the real reasons for her departure before the vote,” suggesting she feigned illness to avoid the debate.
Criticism was leveled at both sides of the issue, Dufour calling the gesture by “this former elected official who makes a point of politicizing all subjects and who sees conspiracies in everything our administration does is uncivilized and outrageous.”
Anthian told The Suburban his question “helped her dispel the doubt that she herself publicly anticipated before leaving when she said, ‘I know that some will believe that my fever is an excuse not to take part in the vote...’
Dufour told the following day’s subsequent council session she was feeling better and was in fact always opposed to the acquisition of Île Gagnon.
Chomedey councillor Vasilios Karidogiannis wrote: “I find it completely absurd that anyone would need proof as to the status of your health, a very private matter.” Another said Dufour should have sent him packing. “I felt like it” she replied, “but it would only have fed the beast.”
Laval resident Arpur Pursay told the Suburban after the meeting that “It seems at first glance a perfectly legitimate question if it was already brought up publicly and can be asked with no ill intent. If I as a public representative say ‘I am unwell and thus cannot participate in this pubic discourse, and must immediately seek diagnosis’ then is it not fair that a citizen asks ‘Well what was actually wrong with you?’ With the caveat that it be delivered in a respectful manner.”
Anthian said he did just that and could counter many of the criticisms for his question on social media, “But since I’ve been banned from (Dufour’s) Facebook page for years, I can’t defend my point… Virginie Dufour’s fan club doesn’t appreciate that I asked her to divulge medical information, but in fact it was she who said she had to take a test, and who gave the results.”
