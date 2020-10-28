Prioritize sports

More than 120 Olympians and leaders from the sports, academics, social and medical worlds have come together to support sports federations, the Quebec student sports network, sports-study programs and multi-sports organizations, asking the government to grant organized sport priority in the deconfinement stages across Quebec.
The letter, which includes signatures from leaders of the Quebec Games slated for Laval next year, acknowledges that “sport has changed our lives, in so many different ways. Completely, for the better.”
Organized sport is about much more than just sport, says Sports Québec president Julie Gosselin. “It’s about health: immediate, overall health—physical, mental and emotional. Health that allows us to maintain essential balance at all times, even more so in this current pandemic.”
Organized sport is a huge team of 4 million Quebecers reads the statement, “from beginning to elite athletes, to parents watching their children grow and develop, to seniors who want to stay fit, to the committed instructors, to the 65,000 coaches, to the tens of thousands of officials, to the over 100,000 volunteers, to the student sports enthusiasts and everyone else in the world of Québec sport.”
Organized sport is a supervised, effective, healthy and safe way to reduce the isolation so many are experiencing right now, mainly young people, say promoters. “Our youth are resilient and have an incredible ability to deal with COVID-19 restrictions. Let’s at least give them what is within our power, in a way that benefits them and keeps them safe.”
“Of course, the resumption of sports as we are proposing it must be adapted, with tighter contact restrictions than those we have with our loved ones. It would be supervised and monitored by individuals who care about the health of our athletes. We are convinced that organized sport provides a framework for practicing sports responsibly and in accordance with public health requirements.”
Sports practices have been redefined, says the letter, with supervised exercises, adapted techniques and new ways of using equipment. “Working closely with local organizations and towns and cities across Quebec, organized sport innovates constantly... Enthusiasm for the game remains, risks are controlled, and the benefits extend far and wide.”
“Managing COVID-19 is a balance between safety and health,” they say, and costs and benefits must be weighed when faced with the unknown “to plot our next move. Organized sport provides an effective risk management tool in this pandemic chess game. Reopening measures by discipline showed success over this past summer. Clearly, organized sport can help drive the solution.”
