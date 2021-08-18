Pool bid delays, $72 million ceiling lifted

Laval’s aquatic complex project is making waves again. After the stillborn project for a central mega aquatic complex was put on hold in 2018 due to a lack of affordable bids, a $20 million federal and provincial grant this summer, and despite the opening of the first stage of bids in June, there have now been three postponements of submission deadlines for the final proposal– first to August 24, then November 4, and again to November 18.
But it is the withdrawal of the maximum price ceiling of $72 million that most surprised Official Opposition Leader and Marc-Aurèle-Fortin councillor Michel Trottier. “The withdrawal of the maximum price condition leads us to believe that the aquatic complex, if it ends up being built, will cost much more than the $72 million budgeted. Especially since more than $10 million has already been spent on initial plans and foundations that are already 3 years old.”
The Suburban asked the mayor’s office about the changes, which were not publicized save for the electronic SEAO tendering system. A city spokesperson said to increase the chances of securing bids the city had to postpone dates due to two predominant factors: “following requests from bidders, for reasons of commitment to ongoing projects and shortage of manpower, and because of the overheating of the market.”
Additionally, the city laid the blame for lifting the price tag on bids on the “overheated” construction market. “The withdrawal of the maximum price was requested during the call for proposals, otherwise it would have been impossible to obtain compliant bids to the eligibility criteria.” As a result, the city reviewed its quality calculation method “and developed a cost calculation method, thus ensuring a fair scoring system for the current market and maintaining competition. It should be noted that a rationalization of the concept involving the proposal of possible solutions to optimize construction costs is required by the city as part of this call.”
The current plan includes three pools, multi-purpose rooms and a capacity of 825 swimmers and up to 1200 spectators. Laval earmarked $43 million in its 2020-2022 capital works program and $22 million more for later on, the $65 million-plus price-tag ballooning from the original $36 million budget of the Vaillancourt administration more than a decade ago. Nearly $10 million has been invested to date in designs, plans and specifications, as well as construction and insulating of foundations, the only actual work done on the project originally slated for completion last year.
“It’s alarming” says Trottier, who has long championed investment in local neighbourhood pools. “It is stubbornness on the part of the Demers-Boyer administration to continue to put effort into this mega-project that is doomed to failure from the beginning and that is nothing more than a bottomless pit.”
The news that the project is again delayed and maximum thresholds lifted comes a month after reports that Laval’s other large and long-vaunted infrastructure project, the $200 million biomethanization plant, received not a single bid.
“Is this administration so stubborn that it would be willing to build the Aquatic complex at any cost? Considering that the $72 million ceiling has just fallen and that $10 million has already been spent on foundations, we can assume that construction costs will be close to $100 million. The stubbornness of Demers and Boyer has lasted long enough, especially since during all this time, no new indoor pool has been opened in Laval.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.