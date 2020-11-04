Policing: No to merge, yes to sharing

The city has nixed one of the main proposals of the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) in the effort to reform and improve police services across the province.
One of the ‘broad outlines’ suggested by the SPVM to the advisory board looking at the issue (CCRP) involves studying the possibility of merging the police administrations of Montreal, Longueuil and Laval. “This proposal does not correspond to the guidelines pursued in Laval” reads a city statement. “The city wants to maintain its local service. However, some of the elements identified in the SPVM report are similar to the recommendations included in Laval's submission to the CCRP.”
Instead, Laval recommends more sharing of information and expertise and continuing teamwork on special issues; finding a more equitable way to finance police forces, for example, in proportion to the population, considering that the Laval population currently pays for services rendered by the Sûreté du Québec and the SPVM. “There are some similarities to the submissions filed by Laval and Montreal” conceded Laval Mayor Marc Demers, adding the city needs more time to digest the contents of the report before making further comments. But he added, “Could we improve some of our actions by sharing more of our expertise? I'm convinced of that. There is no question of merging our police services and giving up all autonomy. In addition to a process of completely overhauling our Police Service, we have already put in place various measures to control operating costs and achieve efficiencies in our police services.”
The “Réalité policière au Québec” committee was launched last December by Deputy Premier and Minister of public safety Geneviève Guilbault. Public consultations begin November 12 and a final report is expected in May 2021. For more information visit https://www.securitepublique.gouv.qc.ca/police/quebec/reflexion-sur-la-realite-policiere.html
