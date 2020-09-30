Laval Police need the public’s assistance to identify a suspect who has committed identity theft. Last January, the suspect substituted the photo of an identified driver's license for the contact information of a victim residing in Laval and allegedly attempted to defraud a clothing store worth $16,000 using the fake driver's license. The transaction has not been completed, but the identity theft is still under investigation. The suspect is a white male, about 35 years old.
Anyone with information about this individual can contact Police via their confidential Info-Line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or call 911 and cite file LVL 200106 039.
