Police seek witnesses

Laval Police are looking for witnesses in connection with a hit and run incident that resulted in an injury.
On June 11, around 10 p.m., the victim was riding a motorcycle on boul. des Laurentides heading North. At the intersection of Tourangeau, a gray Dodge Grand Caravan traveling in the same direction made a U-turn, cutting off the motorcyclist who tried to avoid the collision without success. The impact between the two vehicles occurred in the centre lane and caused serious injuries to the motorcycle rider and damage to the motorcycle. The driver of the offending vehicle never stopped and continued south des Laurentides.
Anyone who has information concerning this event should call the Police confidential Info-Line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or via 911 and citing file LVL-200611-077.
