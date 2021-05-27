Police seek victims

Laval police are looking for victims of a man arrested in February fun child pornography related charges
Police arrested 34-year-old Carlos-Rodrigo Perez-Martinez for extortion, possession of juvenile pornography, criminal harassment, luring by means of a computer and non-consensual distribution of an intimate image.
In the summer of 2020, the suspect allegedly contacted the victim who is a minor on Instagram, under the pseudonym Paranoid mexicain 2020. He established a bond of trust and took photos of her without her knowledge. He also asked for other images under the threat of publishing the intimate photo that he already possessed.
there are elements of the investigation leading police to believe that there are other people who have been victimized and investigators would like to speak with them.
Upon his arrest in February Perez-Martinez was freed with several conditions to respect and will return to court on August 4.
Anyone who may have been victimized by this man or has any information is invited to contact police via their confidential Info-Line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or by calling 911 and citing file LVL 200925-038.
