Laval Police are seeking the public's assistance to identify a suspect related to a criminal fire that occurred in a private home in Duvernay earlier this month. On February 11 a suspect arrived on the scene, broke a basement window and threw an incendiary object inside the home on Rang du Haut-Saint-François.
Surveillance camera images show that the suspect left the scene through the field behind the residence. https://youtu.be/6FPGBTyKKX8
Any information that helps identify this individual or that can help advance the investigation can be communicated to police confidentially on their info line at 450 662 INFO (4636) or by calling 911 and citing file LVL 210211 021.
